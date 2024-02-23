Q3 2024 EPS Estimates for Cinemark Holdings, Inc. Increased by Analyst (NYSE:CNK)

Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK – Free Report) – Research analysts at Wedbush increased their Q3 2024 earnings estimates for Cinemark in a research note issued on Tuesday, February 20th. Wedbush analyst A. Reese now forecasts that the company will earn $0.42 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.38. Wedbush currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Cinemark’s current full-year earnings is $0.73 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Cinemark’s Q4 2024 earnings at $0.33 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.75 EPS.

Get Cinemark alerts:

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on CNK. Roth Mkm decreased their target price on shares of Cinemark from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Cinemark from $16.00 to $12.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. B. Riley lowered shares of Cinemark from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $23.00 to $15.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Cinemark from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Cinemark from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $16.00 to $13.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cinemark currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.40.

Cinemark Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE CNK opened at $16.10 on Thursday. Cinemark has a 1 year low of $12.07 and a 1 year high of $19.85. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $14.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.68. The firm has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 2.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.73, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.45.

Cinemark (NYSE:CNK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.08). Cinemark had a return on equity of 72.91% and a net margin of 6.14%. The firm had revenue of $638.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $619.67 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.82) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cinemark

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Cinemark by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 67,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $958,000 after buying an additional 4,291 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in Cinemark during the 4th quarter worth $230,000. Impala Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Cinemark by 96.5% during the 4th quarter. Impala Asset Management LLC now owns 1,130,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,922,000 after buying an additional 555,000 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Cinemark by 24.9% during the 4th quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 73,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,041,000 after buying an additional 14,717 shares during the period. Finally, Peconic Partners LLC increased its stake in Cinemark by 66.7% during the 4th quarter. Peconic Partners LLC now owns 500,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,045,000 after buying an additional 200,000 shares during the period.

About Cinemark

(Get Free Report)

Cinemark Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the motion picture exhibition business. As of February 24, 20223 it operated 518 theatres with 5,847 screens in the United States, and South and Central America. The company was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Plano, Texas.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cinemark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cinemark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.