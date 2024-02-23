Q3 2024 EPS Estimates for Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. Boosted by Analyst (NYSE:KNX)

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Zacks Research lifted their Q3 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Knight-Swift Transportation in a research note issued on Tuesday, February 20th. Zacks Research analyst S. Goswami now anticipates that the transportation company will post earnings per share of $0.71 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.70. The consensus estimate for Knight-Swift Transportation’s current full-year earnings is $2.52 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Knight-Swift Transportation’s Q1 2025 earnings at $0.77 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $3.99 EPS.

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The transportation company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.38). Knight-Swift Transportation had a return on equity of 3.93% and a net margin of 3.04%. The firm had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.92 billion.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on KNX. TD Cowen raised their target price on Knight-Swift Transportation from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Knight-Swift Transportation from $54.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Susquehanna raised their price objective on Knight-Swift Transportation from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, TheStreet raised Knight-Swift Transportation from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Knight-Swift Transportation currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.00.

Shares of KNX opened at $57.96 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $9.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.01. The business’s fifty day moving average is $57.50 and its 200 day moving average is $54.33. Knight-Swift Transportation has a 12-month low of $45.73 and a 12-month high of $60.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Quarry LP bought a new stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. DecisionPoint Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 136.5% during the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 667 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation during the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. 87.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. This is a boost from Knight-Swift Transportation’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.10%. Knight-Swift Transportation’s payout ratio is 42.11%.

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services in the United States and Mexico. The company operates through four segments: Truckload, Less-than-truckload (LTL), Logistics, and Intermodal. The Truckload segment provides transportations services, which include irregular route and dedicated, refrigerated, expedited, flatbed, and cross-border operations.

