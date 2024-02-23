Q4 2024 Earnings Estimate for Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD) Issued By Zacks Research

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Zacks Research boosted their Q4 2024 EPS estimates for Amicus Therapeutics in a research report issued on Wednesday, February 21st. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now forecasts that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings per share of $0.12 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.08. The consensus estimate for Amicus Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($0.44) per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Amicus Therapeutics’ Q3 2025 earnings at $0.11 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.13 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.34 EPS.

Separately, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Amicus Therapeutics from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $20.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $17.20.

Amicus Therapeutics stock opened at $13.40 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.93 billion, a PE ratio of -22.71 and a beta of 0.77. Amicus Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $9.70 and a 12-month high of $14.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.96, a current ratio of 2.73 and a quick ratio of 2.40. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.25.

Institutional Trading of Amicus Therapeutics

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Comerica Bank boosted its position in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 103,418 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,468,000 after acquiring an additional 774 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in Amicus Therapeutics by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 16,962 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $207,000 after purchasing an additional 797 shares during the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in Amicus Therapeutics by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 102,720 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,254,000 after purchasing an additional 809 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in Amicus Therapeutics by 23.1% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,657 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 873 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 146,423 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,788,000 after acquiring an additional 947 shares during the last quarter.

Insider Activity at Amicus Therapeutics

In other Amicus Therapeutics news, CEO Bradley L. Campbell sold 11,702 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.08, for a total value of $129,658.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 792,161 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,777,143.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Chairman John F. Crowley sold 6,043 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.08, for a total value of $66,956.44. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 883,791 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,792,404.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Bradley L. Campbell sold 11,702 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.08, for a total transaction of $129,658.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 792,161 shares in the company, valued at $8,777,143.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 291,094 shares of company stock worth $3,865,793. 2.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Amicus Therapeutics

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on discovering, developing, and delivering medicines for rare diseases. Its commercial product and product candidates include Galafold, an oral precision medicine for the treatment of adults with a confirmed diagnosis of Fabry disease and an amenable galactosidase alpha gene variant based on in vitro assay data.

