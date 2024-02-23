Q4 2024 EPS Estimates for Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. Lowered by Zacks Research (NYSE:APAM)

Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM – Free Report) – Analysts at Zacks Research decreased their Q4 2024 EPS estimates for shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management in a report issued on Tuesday, February 20th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now anticipates that the asset manager will post earnings of $0.81 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.84. The consensus estimate for Artisan Partners Asset Management’s current full-year earnings is $3.27 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Artisan Partners Asset Management’s FY2025 earnings at $3.49 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $4.00 EPS.

Artisan Partners Asset Management (NYSE:APAM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The asset manager reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.78. Artisan Partners Asset Management had a net margin of 22.80% and a return on equity of 73.84%. The firm had revenue of $249.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $249.90 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.65 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, TD Cowen began coverage on shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management in a report on Thursday, January 4th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $41.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.67.

Artisan Partners Asset Management Price Performance

Shares of NYSE APAM opened at $42.60 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $3.41 billion, a PE ratio of 13.48 and a beta of 1.88. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $42.91 and a 200 day moving average of $38.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.49. Artisan Partners Asset Management has a one year low of $28.98 and a one year high of $45.92.

Artisan Partners Asset Management Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a None dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.02 per share. This is a positive change from Artisan Partners Asset Management’s previous None dividend of $0.65. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 5.5%. Artisan Partners Asset Management’s dividend payout ratio is presently 86.08%.

Insider Transactions at Artisan Partners Asset Management

In other news, EVP Gregory K. Ramirez sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.28, for a total transaction of $105,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 83,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,523,403.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 18.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Artisan Partners Asset Management

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management by 716.0% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 612 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 537 shares during the period. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management by 70.3% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 642 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA grew its holdings in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management by 458.3% in the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 670 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.45% of the company’s stock.

About Artisan Partners Asset Management

Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc is publicly owned investment manager. It provides its services to pension and profit sharing plans, trusts, endowments, foundations, charitable organizations, government entities, private funds and non-U.S. funds, as well as mutual funds, non-U.S. funds and collective trusts.

