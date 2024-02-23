Q4 2024 EPS Estimates for biote Corp. (NASDAQ:BTMD) Lifted by Analyst

biote Corp. (NASDAQ:BTMD – Free Report) – Roth Capital lifted their Q4 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of biote in a report released on Wednesday, February 21st. Roth Capital analyst G. Kelly now forecasts that the company will earn $0.18 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.16. The consensus estimate for biote’s current full-year earnings is $1.50 per share.

Get biote alerts:

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on BTMD. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on biote in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.55 price target for the company. Roth Mkm decreased their price target on biote from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. B. Riley assumed coverage on biote in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price objective on biote from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.71.

biote Stock Performance

BTMD opened at $5.49 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $399.45 million, a PE ratio of -24.95 and a beta of 0.60. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $4.51 and a 200-day moving average of $4.97. biote has a 52-week low of $3.65 and a 52-week high of $8.22.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On biote

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in biote by 1,428.3% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 5,256 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in biote in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in biote by 9,887.5% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 5,537 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning acquired a new position in biote in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. acquired a new position in biote in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.97% of the company’s stock.

biote Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

biote Corp. operates in medical practice-building business within the hormone optimization space. The company offers a platform for Biote-certified practitioners to optimize imbalances in their patient's hormone, vitamin, and mineral levels, as well as prescribe bioidentical hormone therapies and recommend dietary supplements.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for biote Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for biote and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.