Q4 2024 EPS Estimates for Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB) Lifted by Analyst

Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB – Free Report) – Analysts at HC Wainwright lifted their Q4 2024 earnings per share estimates for Genmab A/S in a report released on Tuesday, February 20th. HC Wainwright analyst R. Selvaraju now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.33 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.32. HC Wainwright currently has a “Buy” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Genmab A/S’s current full-year earnings is $1.07 per share.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on GMAB. UBS Group raised Genmab A/S from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. DNB Markets raised Genmab A/S from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Genmab A/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. Citigroup cut Genmab A/S from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price target (down previously from $54.00) on shares of Genmab A/S in a research report on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.67.

GMAB opened at $29.11 on Thursday. Genmab A/S has a fifty-two week low of $26.32 and a fifty-two week high of $42.99. The company has a market capitalization of $19.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $29.72 and a 200-day moving average of $32.45.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. GTS Securities LLC bought a new position in Genmab A/S in the fourth quarter valued at about $297,000. NFJ Investment Group LLC bought a new position in Genmab A/S in the fourth quarter valued at about $904,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Genmab A/S in the fourth quarter valued at about $4,313,000. Harding Loevner LP grew its position in Genmab A/S by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Harding Loevner LP now owns 3,289,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,569,000 after acquiring an additional 85,665 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pathstone Holdings LLC bought a new position in Genmab A/S in the fourth quarter valued at about $341,000. Institutional investors own 6.29% of the company’s stock.

Genmab A/S develops antibody therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and other diseases primarily in Denmark. The company markets DARZALEX, a human monoclonal antibody for the treatment of patients with multiple myeloma (MM); teprotumumab for the treatment of thyroid eye disease; ofatumurnab, a human monoclonal antibody to treat chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL) and multiple sclerosis; and Amivantamab for advanced or metastatic gastric or esophageal cancer and NSCLC.

