Q4 2024 EPS Estimates for Hancock Whitney Co. (NASDAQ:HWC) Decreased by Analyst

Hancock Whitney Co. (NASDAQ:HWC – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research cut their Q4 2024 earnings estimates for shares of Hancock Whitney in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, February 21st. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $1.14 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.15. The consensus estimate for Hancock Whitney’s current full-year earnings is $4.78 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Hancock Whitney’s Q4 2025 earnings at $1.29 EPS.

Get Hancock Whitney alerts:

Hancock Whitney (NASDAQ:HWC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 16th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.07. Hancock Whitney had a net margin of 20.57% and a return on equity of 12.54%. The business had revenue of $308.41 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $355.51 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.65 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on HWC. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of Hancock Whitney in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Truist Financial cut shares of Hancock Whitney from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $54.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Hancock Whitney from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Hancock Whitney from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Hancock Whitney from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hancock Whitney currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.39.

Read Our Latest Report on Hancock Whitney

Hancock Whitney Stock Down 1.3 %

NASDAQ:HWC opened at $43.31 on Thursday. Hancock Whitney has a fifty-two week low of $31.02 and a fifty-two week high of $49.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.62 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.44.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hancock Whitney

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HWC. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Hancock Whitney in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in Hancock Whitney by 81.0% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 760 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Hancock Whitney by 39.2% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 902 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Hancock Whitney by 151.1% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 904 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 544 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in Hancock Whitney in the 4th quarter worth $45,000. 84.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Hancock Whitney

In other Hancock Whitney news, insider Christopher S. Ziluca sold 3,636 shares of Hancock Whitney stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.50, for a total transaction of $158,166.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 35,285 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,534,897.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Christopher S. Ziluca sold 3,636 shares of Hancock Whitney stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.50, for a total transaction of $158,166.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 35,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,534,897.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Joseph S. Exnicios sold 4,042 shares of Hancock Whitney stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.28, for a total transaction of $183,021.76. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 40,016 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,811,924.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 35,225 shares of company stock worth $1,634,014. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Hancock Whitney Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 4th. Hancock Whitney’s payout ratio is 26.67%.

About Hancock Whitney

(Get Free Report)

Hancock Whitney Corporation operates as the financial holding company for Hancock Whitney Bank that provides traditional and online banking services to commercial, small business, and retail customers. It offers checking and saving accounts including currency exchange and overdraft services; and range of loan products, which includes credit personal and home equity, construction, and term loans, mortgage facilities, credit cards, equipment finance, line of credit, leasing, commercial loan programs, asset based lending services, derivatives, and equipment and litigation finance, as well as new markets tax credit investment including bridge finance.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Hancock Whitney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hancock Whitney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.