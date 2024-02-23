Rafferty Asset Management LLC Acquires 2,151 Shares of LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Free Report) by 12.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,081 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,151 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $1,807,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 10,812 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,112,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 26.2% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 41,362 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $4,349,000 after acquiring an additional 8,596 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries during the 1st quarter worth approximately $731,000. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 29.0% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 7,488 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $770,000 after acquiring an additional 1,684 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 20.2% during the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 6,268 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $644,000 after acquiring an additional 1,053 shares in the last quarter. 91.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of LyondellBasell Industries stock opened at $98.29 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $95.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $95.23. The company has a market capitalization of $31.88 billion, a PE ratio of 15.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. LyondellBasell Industries has a 52 week low of $81.24 and a 52 week high of $102.04.

LyondellBasell Industries ( NYSE:LYB Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by ($0.07). LyondellBasell Industries had a return on equity of 21.89% and a net margin of 5.16%. The firm had revenue of $9.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.85 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.29 EPS. LyondellBasell Industries’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that LyondellBasell Industries will post 8.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on LYB. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut LyondellBasell Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $107.00 price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a report on Monday, February 5th. Vertical Research upgraded LyondellBasell Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Citigroup lowered LyondellBasell Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $105.00 to $98.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on LyondellBasell Industries from $102.00 to $98.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 5th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $100.92.

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

