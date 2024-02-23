Rafferty Asset Management LLC Acquires 6,525 Shares of Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS – Free Report) by 10.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 67,852 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,525 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Pinterest were worth $1,834,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in shares of Pinterest by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 10,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,000 after acquiring an additional 466 shares during the period. Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Pinterest by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 10,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,000 after acquiring an additional 497 shares during the period. Tufton Capital Management raised its position in shares of Pinterest by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Tufton Capital Management now owns 10,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Simplicity Solutions LLC raised its position in shares of Pinterest by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 7,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,000 after acquiring an additional 510 shares during the period. Finally, Sabal Trust CO raised its position in shares of Pinterest by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Sabal Trust CO now owns 20,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $544,000 after acquiring an additional 538 shares during the period. 72.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Pinterest

In other Pinterest news, insider Christine Deputy sold 22,459 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.27, for a total transaction of $837,046.93. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 222,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,306,774.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Pinterest news, insider Christine Deputy sold 22,459 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.27, for a total transaction of $837,046.93. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 222,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,306,774.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Wanjiku Juanita Walcott sold 11,410 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.28, for a total value of $368,314.80. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 216,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,983,003.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 77,737 shares of company stock valued at $2,826,987 in the last quarter. 6.85% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on PINS. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Pinterest in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Roth Mkm increased their target price on Pinterest from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Susquehanna increased their target price on Pinterest from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. New Street Research began coverage on Pinterest in a research note on Monday, November 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $48.00 target price for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Pinterest from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $37.52.

Pinterest Trading Up 1.6 %

NYSE PINS opened at $36.01 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $37.24 and a 200-day moving average of $31.75. Pinterest, Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.60 and a 12 month high of $41.60. The company has a market cap of $24.45 billion, a PE ratio of -600.07, a PEG ratio of 5.04 and a beta of 1.02.

Pinterest Company Profile

Pinterest, Inc operates as a visual search and discovery platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform allows people to find ideas, such as recipes, home and style inspiration, and others; and to search, save, and shop the ideas. The company was formerly known as Cold Brew Labs Inc and changed its name to Pinterest, Inc in April 2012.

