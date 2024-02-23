Rafferty Asset Management LLC Buys 1,915 Shares of Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL – Free Report) by 11.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 19,151 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,915 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Xylem were worth $1,743,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Xylem in the second quarter worth $63,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its stake in Xylem by 49.3% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 318 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Xylem in the second quarter worth $45,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in Xylem during the first quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Xylem during the second quarter valued at $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.53% of the company’s stock.

In other Xylem news, SVP Franz Cerwinka sold 2,408 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.79, for a total transaction of $293,270.32. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,431,032.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Xylem news, SVP Franz Cerwinka sold 2,408 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.79, for a total transaction of $293,270.32. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,431,032.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Victoria D. Harker sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.50, for a total value of $213,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 20,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,202,313.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 5,408 shares of company stock worth $629,160. 0.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE XYL opened at $125.10 on Friday. Xylem Inc. has a one year low of $87.59 and a one year high of $125.33. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $115.38 and a 200 day moving average of $103.88. The company has a market capitalization of $30.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.99, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.76.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.03. Xylem had a return on equity of 9.65% and a net margin of 8.27%. The company had revenue of $2.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.05 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.92 EPS. Xylem’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Xylem Inc. will post 4.13 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 21st will be issued a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.15%. This is an increase from Xylem’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 20th. Xylem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.94%.

Several equities analysts have commented on XYL shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on Xylem in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $127.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Xylem from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Raymond James raised Xylem from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Xylem from $136.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Xylem from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $104.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Xylem has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $130.38.

Xylem Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions for the water and wastewater applications in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement & Control Solutions.

