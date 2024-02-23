Rafferty Asset Management LLC Buys 627 Shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Free Report) by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,478 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 627 shares during the quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $1,657,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of GPC. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in Genuine Parts during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new stake in Genuine Parts during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its stake in Genuine Parts by 122.2% during the 2nd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 160 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Briaud Financial Planning Inc purchased a new stake in Genuine Parts during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Milestone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Genuine Parts during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. 77.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Genuine Parts Stock Performance

NYSE GPC opened at $146.12 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.63. Genuine Parts has a 1 year low of $126.35 and a 1 year high of $181.37. The company has a market capitalization of $20.49 billion, a PE ratio of 15.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a fifty day moving average of $140.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $142.25.

Genuine Parts Increases Dividend

Genuine Parts ( NYSE:GPC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The specialty retailer reported $2.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.06. Genuine Parts had a net margin of 5.70% and a return on equity of 31.64%. The business had revenue of $5.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.64 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.05 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Genuine Parts will post 9.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be issued a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. This is a boost from Genuine Parts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.74%. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.73%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently commented on GPC shares. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $140.00 price objective on shares of Genuine Parts in a report on Friday, February 16th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Genuine Parts from $155.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Genuine Parts has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $168.33.

About Genuine Parts

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. It operates through Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group segments. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and accessory and supply items used by various automotive aftermarket customers, such as repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, and individuals.

