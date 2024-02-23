Rafferty Asset Management LLC Cuts Stake in Keros Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KROS)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC cut its position in shares of Keros Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KROS – Free Report) by 17.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 58,189 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,067 shares during the quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Keros Therapeutics were worth $1,855,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Strs Ohio grew its holdings in Keros Therapeutics by 7.5% in the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 5,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Keros Therapeutics by 29.0% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 49,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,578,000 after purchasing an additional 11,118 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in Keros Therapeutics by 16.7% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 10,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $435,000 after purchasing an additional 1,547 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in Keros Therapeutics by 466.7% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 47,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,504,000 after purchasing an additional 38,857 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Keros Therapeutics by 12.5% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 735 shares during the period. 75.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Keros Therapeutics alerts:

Keros Therapeutics Stock Up 2.1 %

Shares of KROS stock opened at $60.99 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $50.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.50. Keros Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $27.02 and a fifty-two week high of $62.61.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on KROS shares. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Keros Therapeutics in a report on Friday, December 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $86.00 price target on shares of Keros Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, William Blair started coverage on shares of Keros Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.20.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Keros Therapeutics

Keros Therapeutics Company Profile

(Free Report)

Keros Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes novel treatments for patients suffering from hematological, pulmonary, and cardiovascular disorders with high unmet medical need in the United States. The company's lead protein therapeutic product candidate KER-050, which is being developed for the treatment of low blood cell counts, or cytopenias, including anemia and thrombocytopenia in patients with myelodysplastic syndromes, as well as in patients with myelofibrosis.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KROS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Keros Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KROS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Keros Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keros Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.