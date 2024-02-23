Rafferty Asset Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in WaFd, Inc (NASDAQ:WAFD)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC lowered its holdings in WaFd, Inc (NASDAQ:WAFD – Free Report) by 47.8% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 69,876 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 64,059 shares during the quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in WaFd were worth $1,790,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of WaFd in the 3rd quarter valued at about $226,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of WaFd during the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,732,000. Cipher Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of WaFd during the 2nd quarter valued at about $734,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of WaFd during the 2nd quarter valued at about $214,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in shares of WaFd by 22.1% during the 2nd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 6,106 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $162,000 after buying an additional 1,105 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on WAFD. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of WaFd in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. StockNews.com cut WaFd from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price objective on WaFd from $37.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.50.

Shares of WaFd stock opened at $27.56 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.08 and a beta of 0.87. WaFd, Inc has a one year low of $23.36 and a one year high of $35.87.

WaFd (NASDAQ:WAFD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 16th. The bank reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $166.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $180.45 million. WaFd had a return on equity of 11.19% and a net margin of 20.58%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.16 EPS. Analysts forecast that WaFd, Inc will post 2.74 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 23rd will be given a $0.26 dividend. This is a positive change from WaFd’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.77%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 22nd. WaFd’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.33%.

WaFd, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Washington Federal Bank that provides lending, depository, insurance, and other banking services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, including business and personal checking accounts, and term certificates of deposit, as well as money market accounts and passbook savings accounts.

