Rafferty Asset Management LLC Grows Stock Position in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH – Free Report) by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,241 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 607 shares during the quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Laboratory Co. of America were worth $1,858,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of LH. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Laboratory Co. of America during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Laboratory Co. of America during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Laboratory Co. of America during the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in Laboratory Co. of America during the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Quilter Plc purchased a new stake in Laboratory Co. of America during the 1st quarter valued at $256,194,000. 89.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Laboratory Co. of America alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have weighed in on LH shares. Barclays started coverage on Laboratory Co. of America in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $222.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Laboratory Co. of America from $259.00 to $261.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Mizuho reduced their target price on Laboratory Co. of America from $257.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Evercore ISI started coverage on Laboratory Co. of America in a research note on Friday, February 9th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $240.00 target price on the stock. Finally, TheStreet lowered Laboratory Co. of America from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $241.86.

Laboratory Co. of America Stock Performance

NYSE LH opened at $217.77 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $223.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $213.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.17. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a fifty-two week low of $174.20 and a fifty-two week high of $234.09.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The medical research company reported $3.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.29 by $0.01. Laboratory Co. of America had a return on equity of 13.99% and a net margin of 3.24%. The company had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.14 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 14.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Laboratory Co. of America Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 27th will be issued a $0.72 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 26th. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.32%. Laboratory Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.67%.

Insider Activity at Laboratory Co. of America

In related news, CFO Glenn A. Eisenberg sold 34,504 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.97, for a total value of $7,451,828.88. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 23,595 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,095,812.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, EVP Der Vaart Sandra D. Van sold 237 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.45, for a total transaction of $53,668.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,729,398.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Glenn A. Eisenberg sold 34,504 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.97, for a total value of $7,451,828.88. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 23,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,095,812.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 35,500 shares of company stock worth $7,670,756. 0.65% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Laboratory Co. of America

(Free Report)

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as a life sciences company that provides vital information to help doctors, hospitals, pharmaceutical companies, researchers, and patients make clear and confident decisions. It operates in two segments, Labcorp Diagnostics and Labcorp Drug Development.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Laboratory Co. of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Laboratory Co. of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.