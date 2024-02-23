Rafferty Asset Management LLC Has $1.76 Million Stock Position in Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL – Free Report) by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 27,069 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 1,651 shares during the quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Hexcel were worth $1,763,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Hexcel during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its position in Hexcel by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 412 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its position in shares of Hexcel by 68.1% in the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 442 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the period. RiverPark Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Hexcel in the third quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI increased its position in shares of Hexcel by 110.2% in the third quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 641 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.71% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Truist Financial upgraded Hexcel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $62.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Hexcel from $81.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. StockNews.com cut Hexcel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 3rd. Northcoast Research initiated coverage on Hexcel in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. Finally, UBS Group lowered Hexcel from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $87.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $77.46.

Hexcel Stock Performance

Shares of HXL stock opened at $72.52 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $71.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $69.07. Hexcel Co. has a 12 month low of $58.81 and a 12 month high of $79.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.48, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Hexcel (NYSE:HXL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The aerospace company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.06). Hexcel had a net margin of 5.91% and a return on equity of 9.31%. The firm had revenue of $457.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $474.01 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.40 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Hexcel Co. will post 2.25 EPS for the current year.

Hexcel Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 16th. Investors of record on Friday, February 9th were paid a $0.15 dividend. This is a positive change from Hexcel’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 8th. Hexcel’s payout ratio is currently 48.39%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Gina Fitzsimons sold 864 shares of Hexcel stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.10, for a total value of $62,294.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $243,337.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Gina Fitzsimons sold 864 shares of Hexcel stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.10, for a total value of $62,294.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $243,337.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Thierry Merlot sold 4,500 shares of Hexcel stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.63, for a total value of $322,335.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 50,371 shares in the company, valued at $3,608,074.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Hexcel

Hexcel Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets carbon fibers, structural reinforcements, honeycomb structures, resins, and composite materials and parts for use in commercial aerospace, space and defense, and industrial applications. It operates through two segments, Composite Materials and Engineered Products.

