Rafferty Asset Management LLC Has $1.77 Million Position in Anavex Life Sciences Corp. (NASDAQ:AVXL)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Anavex Life Sciences Corp. (NASDAQ:AVXL – Free Report) by 22.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 270,788 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 79,874 shares during the quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Anavex Life Sciences were worth $1,774,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Anavex Life Sciences by 24.4% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 41,480 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $511,000 after buying an additional 8,141 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Anavex Life Sciences by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 25,770 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $317,000 after purchasing an additional 1,561 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Anavex Life Sciences by 58.5% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 36,915 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $454,000 after purchasing an additional 13,623 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in Anavex Life Sciences by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 68,017 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $837,000 after buying an additional 6,906 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Anavex Life Sciences by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,325,784 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $65,561,000 after buying an additional 63,118 shares during the period. 30.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, HC Wainwright cut their target price on shares of Anavex Life Sciences from $54.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd.

NASDAQ:AVXL opened at $5.01 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.94. Anavex Life Sciences Corp. has a one year low of $4.90 and a one year high of $10.45. The company has a market cap of $411.37 million, a PE ratio of -9.28 and a beta of 0.64.

Anavex Life Sciences (NASDAQ:AVXL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 27th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.04. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.18) earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Anavex Life Sciences Corp. will post -0.63 EPS for the current year.

Anavex Life Sciences Corp., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of therapeutics for the treatment of central nervous system diseases. Its lead product candidate is ANAVEX 2-73 for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease and Parkinson's disease, as well as other central nervous system diseases, including rare diseases, such as Rett syndrome, a rare severe neurological monogenic disorder; and infantile spasms, Fragile X syndrome, and Angelman syndrome.

