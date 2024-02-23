Rafferty Asset Management LLC Has $1.80 Million Stock Position in Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc (NASDAQ:ALDX)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc (NASDAQ:ALDX – Free Report) by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 268,690 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 15,469 shares during the quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Aldeyra Therapeutics were worth $1,795,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Aldeyra Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in Aldeyra Therapeutics by 47,866.7% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,317 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 4,308 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $57,000. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics by 256.0% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,408 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 4,608 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $71,000. 66.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com raised Aldeyra Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th.

Aldeyra Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of ALDX opened at $3.54 on Friday. Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc has a 12-month low of $1.42 and a 12-month high of $11.97. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.26. The company has a quick ratio of 6.81, a current ratio of 6.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a market cap of $208.22 million, a PE ratio of -4.54 and a beta of 1.49.

Aldeyra Therapeutics Profile

Aldeyra Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the development of novel therapies with the potential to improve the lives of patients with immune-mediated diseases. Two of the company’s lead compounds, reproxalap and ADX-629, target reactive aldehyde species (RASP), which are elevated in ocular and systemic inflammatory disease, leading to elevated levels of cytokine release via activation of a broad array of inflammatory factors, including NF-κB, inflammasomes, and Scavenger Receptor A.

