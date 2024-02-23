Rafferty Asset Management LLC Has $1.87 Million Holdings in Cogent Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:COGT)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Cogent Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:COGT – Free Report) by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 191,777 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 14,366 shares during the quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Cogent Biosciences were worth $1,870,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. RA Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in Cogent Biosciences by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. now owns 6,416,147 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $75,967,000 after purchasing an additional 416,666 shares during the period. TCG Crossover Management LLC grew its stake in Cogent Biosciences by 55.1% in the 2nd quarter. TCG Crossover Management LLC now owns 5,631,042 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $66,672,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000,000 shares during the period. Commodore Capital LP grew its stake in shares of Cogent Biosciences by 16.6% during the 2nd quarter. Commodore Capital LP now owns 5,566,026 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $65,902,000 after acquiring an additional 793,605 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Cogent Biosciences by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,477,662 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $64,856,000 after acquiring an additional 435,592 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in Cogent Biosciences by 109.5% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 4,685,054 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $55,471,000 after acquiring an additional 2,448,354 shares during the last quarter.

Get Cogent Biosciences alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on COGT shares. HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on Cogent Biosciences from $27.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 15th. Citigroup started coverage on Cogent Biosciences in a report on Thursday, February 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price objective for the company. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Cogent Biosciences in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of Cogent Biosciences in a report on Monday, February 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Cogent Biosciences in a report on Friday, December 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $15.43.

Cogent Biosciences Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ COGT opened at $8.95 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.23. Cogent Biosciences, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.67 and a 52 week high of $13.51.

Cogent Biosciences Profile

(Free Report)

Cogent Biosciences, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on developing precision therapies for genetically defined diseases. Its lead product candidate includes bezuclastinib (CGT9486), a selective tyrosine kinase inhibitor designed to target exon 17 mutations found within the KIT D816V mutation that drives systemic mastocytosis, as well as other mutations in KIT exon 17, which are found in patients with advanced gastrointestinal stromal tumors.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COGT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cogent Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:COGT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cogent Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cogent Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.