Rafferty Asset Management LLC Increases Stock Position in PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL – Free Report) by 11.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 75,116 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 7,731 shares during the quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in PPL were worth $1,770,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PPL. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in PPL by 2.6% during the first quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC now owns 16,020 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $445,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares during the period. BOKF NA increased its position in shares of PPL by 0.3% during the second quarter. BOKF NA now owns 130,770 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,460,000 after acquiring an additional 418 shares during the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA increased its position in shares of PPL by 0.7% during the third quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 58,322 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,374,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of PPL by 2.3% during the first quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 19,608 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $564,000 after acquiring an additional 438 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SlateStone Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of PPL by 4.3% during the third quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC now owns 10,661 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $251,000 after acquiring an additional 442 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.09% of the company’s stock.

Get PPL alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PPL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com cut shares of PPL from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of PPL in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of PPL from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of PPL from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $52.00 price objective on shares of PPL in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, PPL currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.33.

PPL Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of PPL stock opened at $26.85 on Friday. PPL Co. has a 52-week low of $22.20 and a 52-week high of $29.03. The company has a 50 day moving average of $26.58 and a 200 day moving average of $25.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The company has a market capitalization of $19.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.82.

PPL (NYSE:PPL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 16th. The utilities provider reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.02. PPL had a net margin of 8.90% and a return on equity of 8.45%. The company had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.56 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.28 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that PPL Co. will post 1.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PPL Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th will be paid a $0.2575 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $1.03 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.84%. This is an increase from PPL’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. PPL’s payout ratio is currently 96.00%.

PPL Profile

(Free Report)

PPL Corporation, an energy company, focuses on providing electricity and natural gas to approximately 3.5 million customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Kentucky Regulated, Pennsylvania Regulated, and Rhode Island Regulated. The company delivers electricity to customers in Pennsylvania, Kentucky, Virginia, and Rhode Island; delivers natural gas to customers in Kentucky and Rhode Island; and generates electricity from power plants in Kentucky.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PPL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PPL and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.