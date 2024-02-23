Rafferty Asset Management LLC Invests $1.80 Million in Cabaletta Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:CABA)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cabaletta Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:CABA – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 118,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,798,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cabaletta Bio during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cabaletta Bio during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $63,000. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Cabaletta Bio by 239.6% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 2,925 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank grew its holdings in shares of Cabaletta Bio by 24.7% during the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 4,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 922 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in shares of Cabaletta Bio during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $115,000.

Get Cabaletta Bio alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently commented on CABA. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price target on Cabaletta Bio from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of Cabaletta Bio in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Cabaletta Bio from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Cabaletta Bio in a research note on Monday, February 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $38.00 price target on shares of Cabaletta Bio in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.27.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cabaletta Bio

In other Cabaletta Bio news, insider Gwendolyn Binder sold 11,000 shares of Cabaletta Bio stock in a transaction on Friday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.59, for a total value of $215,490.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $391,800. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 12.33% of the company’s stock.

Cabaletta Bio Stock Performance

Shares of CABA opened at $22.19 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $22.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.65. Cabaletta Bio, Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.88 and a 52-week high of $26.35. The company has a market cap of $950.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.98 and a beta of 2.47.

About Cabaletta Bio

(Free Report)

Cabaletta Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of engineered T cell therapies for patients with B cell-mediated autoimmune diseases. The company's lead product candidate is DSG3-CAART, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of mucosal pemphigus vulgaris, an autoimmune blistering skin disease.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CABA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cabaletta Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:CABA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cabaletta Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cabaletta Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.