Rafferty Asset Management LLC Purchases 1,213 Shares of Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB – Free Report) by 12.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,742 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 1,213 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Albemarle were worth $1,827,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Albemarle by 124,405.7% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 104,510,053 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $22,664,050,000 after buying an additional 104,426,113 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Albemarle by 0.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,661,001 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,021,130,000 after buying an additional 75,867 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Albemarle by 6.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,157,015 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,265,928,000 after buying an additional 575,007 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Albemarle by 0.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,364,655 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,188,408,000 after buying an additional 16,968 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 33.8% in the second quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 3,381,656 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $754,405,000 after acquiring an additional 853,971 shares during the last quarter. 84.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Albemarle Stock Performance

Shares of ALB stock opened at $118.18 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $13.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.61. Albemarle Co. has a 52 week low of $108.39 and a 52 week high of $263.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $128.26 and a 200-day moving average of $146.72.

Albemarle Dividend Announcement

Albemarle ( NYSE:ALB Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.86. Albemarle had a net margin of 16.36% and a return on equity of 26.62%. The company had revenue of $2.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.18 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $8.62 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Albemarle Co. will post 5.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.35%. Albemarle’s payout ratio is currently 11.99%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently commented on ALB. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Albemarle from $152.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Albemarle from $137.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Citigroup cut shares of Albemarle from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $175.00 to $120.00 in a report on Friday, February 9th. Bank of America raised shares of Albemarle from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $154.00 to $149.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Albemarle from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $193.00.

Albemarle Company Profile

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Energy Storage, Specialties and Ketjen. The Energy Storage segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, and lithium chloride; technical services for the handling and use of reactive lithium products; and lithium-containing by-products recycling services.

