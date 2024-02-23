Rafferty Asset Management LLC Reduces Position in First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN – Free Report) by 43.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 71,239 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 55,654 shares during the quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in First Financial Bankshares were worth $1,790,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in First Financial Bankshares by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,408,942 shares of the bank’s stock worth $439,001,000 after buying an additional 339,634 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,058,166 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $588,054,000 after purchasing an additional 219,022 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,881,523 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $168,569,000 after purchasing an additional 468,161 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 3,564,579 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $101,555,000 after purchasing an additional 51,224 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,820,076 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $80,344,000 after purchasing an additional 139,478 shares in the last quarter. 54.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on FFIN shares. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of First Financial Bankshares from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Stephens raised their price objective on shares of First Financial Bankshares from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on shares of First Financial Bankshares from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.00.

First Financial Bankshares Stock Performance

Shares of First Financial Bankshares stock opened at $31.33 on Friday. First Financial Bankshares, Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.84 and a 1 year high of $37.66. The company has a market capitalization of $4.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.38 and a beta of 0.82. The company’s fifty day moving average is $30.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.00.

First Financial Bankshares (NASDAQ:FFIN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The bank reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.02). First Financial Bankshares had a return on equity of 15.00% and a net margin of 31.28%. The business had revenue of $119.49 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $125.09 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.41 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that First Financial Bankshares, Inc. will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current year.

First Financial Bankshares Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. First Financial Bankshares’s payout ratio is currently 51.43%.

First Financial Bankshares Company Profile

(Free Report)

First Financial Bankshares, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides commercial banking products and services in Texas. The company offers checking, savings and time deposits, automated teller machines, drive-in, and night deposit services; safe deposit facilities, remote deposit capture, internet banking, mobile banking, payroll cards, funds transfer, and performing other customary commercial banking services; securities brokerage services; and trust and wealth management services, including wealth management, estates administration, oil and gas management, testamentary trusts, revocable and irrevocable trusts, and agency accounts.

Featured Articles

