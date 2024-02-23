Rafferty Asset Management LLC Sells 1,017 Shares of Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD – Free Report) by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 16,127 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,017 shares during the quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Expeditors International of Washington were worth $1,849,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Wealthsource Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 4.6% during the third quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 2,861 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $328,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Prudential PLC boosted its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 10.1% during the third quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 48,848 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,599,000 after buying an additional 4,463 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 41.0% during the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,999 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $802,000 after buying an additional 2,035 shares during the period. Aviva PLC boosted its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 4.4% during the third quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 84,178 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $9,649,000 after buying an additional 3,541 shares during the period. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 7.4% during the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 840,919 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $96,150,000 after buying an additional 58,062 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.73% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. BNP Paribas lowered Expeditors International of Washington from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $116.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Expeditors International of Washington from $85.00 to $84.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Expeditors International of Washington from $111.00 to $108.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Expeditors International of Washington from $114.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, Susquehanna lowered their price target on Expeditors International of Washington from $115.00 to $109.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Expeditors International of Washington has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $106.29.

Shares of NASDAQ:EXPD opened at $121.00 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $17.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.20 and a beta of 1.02. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a 52 week low of $102.89 and a 52 week high of $131.17. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $126.26 and a 200 day moving average of $119.68.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The transportation company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.32 billion. Expeditors International of Washington had a return on equity of 28.43% and a net margin of 8.10%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 33.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.38 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. will post 4.9 EPS for the current year.

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services in the Americas, North Asia, South Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, specialized cargo monitoring and tracking, and other supply chain solutions.

