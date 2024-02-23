Rafferty Asset Management LLC Sells 14,154 Shares of Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC decreased its stake in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE – Free Report) by 43.9% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 18,104 shares of the online travel company’s stock after selling 14,154 shares during the quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Expedia Group were worth $1,866,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in shares of Expedia Group by 788.8% in the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 77,140 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $8,438,000 after buying an additional 68,461 shares during the last quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP raised its holdings in Expedia Group by 2,113.8% in the 2nd quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 166,035 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $18,163,000 after purchasing an additional 158,535 shares during the period. Pathstone Family Office LLC raised its holdings in Expedia Group by 138.1% in the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 6,029 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $621,000 after purchasing an additional 3,497 shares during the period. Citizens Business Bank acquired a new position in Expedia Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $3,275,000. Finally, Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc acquired a new position in Expedia Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $2,260,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.15% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Expedia Group

In other news, Director Dara Khosrowshahi sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.04, for a total transaction of $1,500,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 216,521 shares in the company, valued at $32,486,810.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders sold a total of 30,000 shares of company stock worth $4,509,800 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 8.07% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on EXPE shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Expedia Group from $159.00 to $155.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Expedia Group from $115.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Expedia Group from $119.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Barclays cut Expedia Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $136.00 to $150.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $155.00 target price on shares of Expedia Group in a report on Friday, February 9th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $149.29.

Expedia Group Trading Up 3.3 %

Shares of Expedia Group stock opened at $139.10 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.86, a PEG ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.90. Expedia Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $87.94 and a fifty-two week high of $160.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $147.60 and a 200 day moving average of $124.95.

Expedia Group declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, November 2nd that permits the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the online travel company to purchase up to 30.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

About Expedia Group

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Retail, B2B, and trivago segments. Its brand portfolio includes Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand with localized websites; Hotels.com for marketing and distributing lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz; Travelocity; Wotif Group; CheapTickets; ebookers; Expedia; Hotwire; CarRentals.com; Classic Vacations; and Expedia Cruise.

