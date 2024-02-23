Rafferty Asset Management LLC Sells 20,499 Shares of Independent Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:INDB)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in Independent Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:INDB – Free Report) by 37.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 33,676 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 20,499 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Independent Bank were worth $1,653,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Independent Bank by 29.6% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 13,569 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $666,000 after acquiring an additional 3,098 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in Independent Bank by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 5,892 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $289,000 after buying an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC grew its stake in Independent Bank by 28.2% in the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 5,922 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $294,000 after buying an additional 1,301 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Independent Bank by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 439,760 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $21,588,000 after purchasing an additional 24,561 shares during the period. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Independent Bank in the 3rd quarter valued at about $242,000. 80.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

INDB has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on shares of Independent Bank from $66.00 to $64.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 22nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Independent Bank from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th.

INDB opened at $52.62 on Friday. Independent Bank Corp. has a twelve month low of $43.28 and a twelve month high of $81.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a fifty day moving average of $60.08 and a 200-day moving average of $55.57. The stock has a market cap of $2.31 billion, a PE ratio of 9.71 and a beta of 0.87.

Independent Bank (NASDAQ:INDB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 18th. The bank reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $177.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $176.75 million. Independent Bank had a net margin of 26.02% and a return on equity of 8.35%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Independent Bank Corp. will post 4.58 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 26th were paid a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 22nd. Independent Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.59%.

Independent Bank Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Rockland Trust Company that provides commercial banking products and services to individuals and small-to-medium sized businesses primarily in Massachusetts. It accepts interest checking, money market, and savings accounts, as well as demand deposits and time certificates of deposit.

