Rafferty Asset Management LLC Sells 29,148 Shares of RAPT Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAPT)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of RAPT Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAPT – Free Report) by 22.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 98,159 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,148 shares during the quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in RAPT Therapeutics were worth $1,631,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of RAPT Therapeutics by 46.7% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 953 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of RAPT Therapeutics by 87.8% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 1,479 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of RAPT Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $107,000. Fred Alger Management LLC acquired a new stake in RAPT Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $122,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in RAPT Therapeutics during the first quarter worth approximately $144,000. 99.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other RAPT Therapeutics news, insider William Ho sold 2,500 shares of RAPT Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.68, for a total transaction of $54,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 15,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $325,633.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders have sold 4,898 shares of company stock valued at $95,236 in the last three months. 5.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

RAPT Therapeutics Trading Down 9.2 %

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Shares of RAPT Therapeutics stock opened at $9.24 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.85. RAPT Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.86 and a 12-month high of $31.45.

A number of brokerages recently commented on RAPT. HC Wainwright lowered shares of RAPT Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Leerink Partnrs lowered RAPT Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Barclays cut their price target on shares of RAPT Therapeutics from $35.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered RAPT Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, SVB Leerink downgraded RAPT Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $42.00 to $10.00 in a report on Wednesday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, RAPT Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $28.67.

About RAPT Therapeutics

RAPT Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage immunology-based biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovery, development, and commercialization of oral small molecule therapies for patients with unmet needs in oncology and inflammatory diseases in the United States. Its lead inflammation drug candidate is RPT193, a C-C motif chemokine receptor 4 (CCR4) antagonist that selectively inhibit the migration of type 2 T helper cells into inflamed tissues.

