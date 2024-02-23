Rafferty Asset Management LLC Sells 55,011 Shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI – Free Report) by 43.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 71,297 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 55,011 shares during the quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Pacific Premier Bancorp were worth $1,551,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $29,132,000. State Street Corp raised its position in Pacific Premier Bancorp by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,744,931 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $167,733,000 after purchasing an additional 452,218 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp by 37.2% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,453,651 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,005,000 after acquiring an additional 394,072 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,993,185 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $388,609,000 after buying an additional 366,905 shares during the period. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at about $6,091,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.02% of the company’s stock.

Pacific Premier Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PPBI opened at $23.83 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.43 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.53 and a 1-year high of $33.36. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $27.06 and its 200 day moving average is $24.05.

Pacific Premier Bancorp Announces Dividend

Pacific Premier Bancorp ( NASDAQ:PPBI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.03. The company had revenue of ($17.00) million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $169.50 million. Pacific Premier Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.50% and a net margin of 24.75%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.77 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 16th. Investors of record on Friday, February 9th were issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.54%. Pacific Premier Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 440.00%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on PPBI shares. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $28.00 price target on shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $29.00 target price (up previously from $26.00) on shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. TheStreet downgraded Pacific Premier Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Pacific Premier Bancorp from $25.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Pacific Premier Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Pacific Premier Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.60.

Insider Activity at Pacific Premier Bancorp

In related news, CFO Lori R. Wright sold 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.62, for a total transaction of $385,060.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $813,424.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Pacific Premier Bancorp news, COO Edward Earl Wilcox sold 16,415 shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.77, for a total value of $373,769.55. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 200,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,568,185.71. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Lori R. Wright sold 13,000 shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.62, for a total value of $385,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,462 shares in the company, valued at $813,424.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 58,213 shares of company stock valued at $1,501,819. Corporate insiders own 2.31% of the company’s stock.

About Pacific Premier Bancorp

Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Pacific Premier Bank that provides various banking products and services to businesses, professionals, real estate investors, and non-profit organizations in the United States. The company accepts deposit products, such as checking, money market, and savings accounts; and certificates of deposit.

