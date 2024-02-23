Rafferty Asset Management LLC Trims Stake in Avid Bioservices, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDMO)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Avid Bioservices, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDMO – Free Report) by 5.2% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 193,879 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 10,544 shares during the quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Avid Bioservices were worth $1,830,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in Avid Bioservices by 12.8% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 33,850 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $320,000 after acquiring an additional 3,851 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its position in Avid Bioservices by 12.4% during the 3rd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,672,302 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $15,787,000 after acquiring an additional 184,930 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Avid Bioservices by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 491,006 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,635,000 after acquiring an additional 12,553 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in Avid Bioservices by 16.6% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 991,083 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $9,356,000 after acquiring an additional 141,173 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its position in Avid Bioservices by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 126,611 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,195,000 after acquiring an additional 7,072 shares during the period.

Avid Bioservices Stock Performance

Shares of Avid Bioservices stock opened at $7.99 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.35. Avid Bioservices, Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.07 and a twelve month high of $21.05. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $6.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.87.

Insider Activity at Avid Bioservices

Avid Bioservices ( NASDAQ:CDMO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.03). Avid Bioservices had a negative net margin of 8.12% and a negative return on equity of 5.18%. The business had revenue of $25.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.55 million. On average, analysts predict that Avid Bioservices, Inc. will post -0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Avid Bioservices news, Director Richard B. Hancock purchased 23,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $5.86 per share, for a total transaction of $134,780.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 78,760 shares in the company, valued at $461,533.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 5,083 shares of company stock worth $31,527 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.39% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on CDMO shares. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Avid Bioservices from $20.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Avid Bioservices from $15.00 to $7.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Finally, Craig Hallum reduced their price objective on Avid Bioservices from $22.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $14.25.

Avid Bioservices Profile

Avid Bioservices, Inc, a contract development and manufacturing organization, provides process development and current good manufacturing practices (CGMP) clinical and commercial manufacturing services of biologics for the biotechnology and biopharmaceutical industries. The company offers various services, including clinical and commercial drug substance manufacturing, bulk packaging, release and stability testing, and regulatory submission and support.

Further Reading

