RAPT Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RAPT) Lowered to “Market Perform” at Leerink Partnrs

RAPT Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RAPT – Get Free Report) was downgraded by stock analysts at Leerink Partnrs from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of RAPT Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $35.00 to $15.00 in a report on Wednesday. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of RAPT Therapeutics from $35.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of RAPT Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, February 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $39.00 target price on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered shares of RAPT Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, HC Wainwright lowered shares of RAPT Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $28.67.

Get RAPT Therapeutics alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on RAPT

RAPT Therapeutics Stock Performance

Insiders Place Their Bets

Shares of NASDAQ:RAPT opened at $9.24 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $317.82 million, a PE ratio of -3.21 and a beta of 0.66. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $23.41 and its 200-day moving average is $18.85. RAPT Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $6.86 and a 52 week high of $31.45.

In other news, insider William Ho sold 2,500 shares of RAPT Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.68, for a total transaction of $54,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 15,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $325,633.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 4,898 shares of company stock valued at $95,236 in the last quarter. Insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Braidwell LP purchased a new position in shares of RAPT Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $18,408,000. State Street Corp grew its position in RAPT Therapeutics by 159.5% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,273,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,650,000 after buying an additional 783,026 shares during the period. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of RAPT Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $12,533,000. Perceptive Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of RAPT Therapeutics by 27.4% in the first quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 2,291,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,051,000 after purchasing an additional 492,653 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of RAPT Therapeutics by 9.1% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,334,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,108,000 after purchasing an additional 359,978 shares during the period. 99.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RAPT Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

RAPT Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage immunology-based biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovery, development, and commercialization of oral small molecule therapies for patients with unmet needs in oncology and inflammatory diseases in the United States. Its lead inflammation drug candidate is RPT193, a C-C motif chemokine receptor 4 (CCR4) antagonist that selectively inhibit the migration of type 2 T helper cells into inflamed tissues.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for RAPT Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RAPT Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.