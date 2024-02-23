Recon Technology (NASDAQ:RCON) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Recon Technology (NASDAQ:RCON – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Friday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

Recon Technology Stock Performance

Shares of Recon Technology stock opened at $0.17 on Friday. Recon Technology has a 12-month low of $0.14 and a 12-month high of $2.13. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.21 and its 200-day moving average is $0.27.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Recon Technology

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RCON. Sabby Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Recon Technology during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,353,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Recon Technology by 846.8% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,492,201 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $511,000 after acquiring an additional 1,334,601 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in Recon Technology by 161.8% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 43,931 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 27,151 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 12.76% of the company’s stock.

Recon Technology Company Profile

Recon Technology, Ltd. provides hardware, software, and on-site services to companies in the petroleum mining and extraction industry in the People's Republic of China. The company offers equipment, tools, and other components and parts related to oilfield production and other energy industries; and develops and sells industrial automation control and information solutions.

