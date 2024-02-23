Reed’s (NYSE:REED) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Reed’s (NYSE:REED – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Reed’s Stock Performance

REED stock opened at $1.64 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.51. Reed’s has a fifty-two week low of $1.50 and a fifty-two week high of $4.40. The company has a market cap of $6.84 million, a P/E ratio of -0.30 and a beta of 1.19.

About Reed’s

Reed's, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of natural beverages in the United States. The company offers Reed's craft ginger beer; Reed's real ginger ales; Reed's Mules; Reed's Hard Ginger Ale; Reed's ready to drink products; and Virgil's handcrafted sodas.

