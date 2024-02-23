Reed’s (NYSE:REED) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Reed’s (NYSE:REED – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the stock.
Reed’s Stock Performance
REED stock opened at $1.64 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.51. Reed’s has a fifty-two week low of $1.50 and a fifty-two week high of $4.40. The company has a market cap of $6.84 million, a P/E ratio of -0.30 and a beta of 1.19.
About Reed’s
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Reed’s
- What Are the FAANG Stocks and Are They Good Investments?
- Keurig-Dr Pepper stock: Time to take another sip?
- Technology Stocks Explained: Here’s What to Know About Tech
- The Trade Desk: 3 reasons to buy before a new all-time high
- What is a Special Dividend?
- Roku stock and the mother of all entry opportunities
Receive News & Ratings for Reed's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reed's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.