Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA) Shares Sold by PNC Financial Services Group Inc.

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lowered its stake in Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA – Free Report) by 33.3% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 16,153 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 8,076 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Reinsurance Group of America were worth $2,345,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of RGA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 27.3% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 132,902 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $14,548,000 after purchasing an additional 28,536 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 2,817 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $309,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 39,323 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,428,000 after purchasing an additional 4,073 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 20.9% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,421 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,141,000 after purchasing an additional 1,799 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 47.8% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 368 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.78% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Reinsurance Group of America

In other Reinsurance Group of America news, EVP Ronald Herrmann bought 440 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $166.78 per share, for a total transaction of $73,383.20. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $73,383.20. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Reinsurance Group of America news, EVP Ronald Herrmann bought 440 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $166.78 per share, for a total transaction of $73,383.20. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $73,383.20. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP William L. Hutton sold 1,588 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.83, for a total transaction of $272,866.04. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 13,625 shares in the company, valued at $2,341,183.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.31% of the company’s stock.

Reinsurance Group of America Trading Up 1.5 %

Reinsurance Group of America stock opened at $171.93 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $166.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $155.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 0.89. Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated has a 52-week low of $120.99 and a 52-week high of $175.34.

Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The insurance provider reported $4.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.40 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $5.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.57 billion. Reinsurance Group of America had a net margin of 4.86% and a return on equity of 16.20%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.99 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated will post 19.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Reinsurance Group of America Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 13th will be paid a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 12th. Reinsurance Group of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.32%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently commented on RGA shares. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $191.00 to $198.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Reinsurance Group of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $171.00 to $189.00 in a report on Monday, December 11th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $186.00 to $193.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $164.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $176.90.

Reinsurance Group of America Company Profile

Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated engages in reinsurance business. The company offers individual and group life and health insurance products, such as term life, credit life, universal life, whole life, group life and health, joint and last survivor insurance, critical illness, disability, and longevity products; asset-intensive and financial reinsurance products; and other capital motivated solutions.

