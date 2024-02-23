Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS) Expected to Earn Q4 2024 Earnings of $3.74 Per Share

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS – Free Report) – Seaport Res Ptn reduced their Q4 2024 earnings estimates for Reliance Steel & Aluminum in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, February 20th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst M. Englert now expects that the industrial products company will earn $3.74 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $4.05. The consensus estimate for Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s current full-year earnings is $19.44 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s Q1 2025 earnings at $4.53 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $3.89 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $3.19 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $15.75 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $295.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 23rd. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $300.00 to $362.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $329.00.

Shares of NYSE:RS opened at $319.15 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $288.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $274.65. Reliance Steel & Aluminum has a 52 week low of $229.12 and a 52 week high of $333.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.12 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 5.66, a quick ratio of 3.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE:RS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The industrial products company reported $4.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.92 by $0.81. Reliance Steel & Aluminum had a net margin of 9.02% and a return on equity of 17.53%. The company had revenue of $3.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.31 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $5.87 earnings per share. Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s revenue was down 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th will be paid a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. This is a positive change from Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.69%.

In related news, VP Michael R. Hynes sold 1,057 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.86, for a total transaction of $294,755.02. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 5,956 shares in the company, valued at $1,660,890.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Karla R. Lewis sold 42,346 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $318.97, for a total transaction of $13,507,103.62. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 84,534 shares in the company, valued at $26,963,809.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Michael R. Hynes sold 1,057 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.86, for a total transaction of $294,755.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 5,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,660,890.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 69,610 shares of company stock worth $21,074,961 over the last quarter. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Millburn Ridgefield Corp purchased a new stake in Reliance Steel & Aluminum in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Reliance Steel & Aluminum in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Partnership Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Reliance Steel & Aluminum in the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Reliance Steel & Aluminum in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd lifted its position in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 183.6% in the 3rd quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 207 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.87% of the company’s stock.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co operates as a diversified metal solutions provider and the metals service center company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company distributes a line of approximately 100,000 metal products, including alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium, and specialty steel products; and provides metals processing services to general manufacturing, non-residential construction, transportation, aerospace, energy, electronics and semiconductor fabrication, and heavy industries.

