Relx Plc (NYSE:RELX) Shares Sold by PNC Financial Services Group Inc.

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. cut its position in Relx Plc (NYSE:RELX – Free Report) by 12.2% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 68,113 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 9,499 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Relx were worth $2,295,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in RELX. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in shares of Relx in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Relx in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Relx by 147.5% in the 3rd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 990 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 590 shares during the period. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Relx in the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Relx in the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RELX opened at $44.35 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. Relx Plc has a 52-week low of $30.04 and a 52-week high of $44.36.

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 3rd will be issued a $0.526 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 2nd. This is an increase from Relx’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.22.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Relx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th.

RELX PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides information-based analytics and decision tools for professional and business customers in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Risk; Scientific, Technical & Medical; Legal; and Exhibitions. The Risk segment offers information-based analytics and decision tools that combine public and industry specific content with technology and algorithms to assist clients in evaluating and predicting risk.

