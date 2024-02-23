Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN) Shares Acquired by DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its position in shares of Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 10,457 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Repligen were worth $1,663,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Repligen by 3.9% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,756,157 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $330,315,000 after buying an additional 65,550 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in Repligen by 0.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,651,310 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $233,594,000 after buying an additional 14,647 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its position in Repligen by 11.3% during the third quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,556,873 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $247,558,000 after buying an additional 157,807 shares during the period. Brown Capital Management LLC increased its position in Repligen by 0.3% during the second quarter. Brown Capital Management LLC now owns 1,445,213 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $204,440,000 after buying an additional 4,845 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Repligen by 13.0% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,195,629 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $190,117,000 after buying an additional 137,220 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.64% of the company’s stock.

Repligen Price Performance

Repligen stock opened at $193.40 on Friday. Repligen Co. has a 1-year low of $110.45 and a 1-year high of $211.13. The company has a market cap of $10.80 billion, a PE ratio of 268.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.56 and a beta of 1.04. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $186.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $167.66.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Repligen ( NASDAQ:RGEN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The biotechnology company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33. The firm had revenue of $155.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $155.38 million. Repligen had a return on equity of 5.00% and a net margin of 6.51%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.68 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Repligen Co. will post 1.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

RGEN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group dropped their target price on Repligen from $210.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Benchmark lowered Repligen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Repligen from $165.00 to $207.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Repligen from $207.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on Repligen from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $196.70.

About Repligen

Repligen Corporation develops and commercializes bioprocessing technologies and systems for use in biological drug manufacturing process in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It offers Protein A ligands that are the binding components of Protein A affinity chromatography resins; and cell culture growth factor products.

