Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Juniper Networks, Inc.’s Q2 2024 Earnings (NYSE:JNPR)

Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Zacks Research decreased their Q2 2024 earnings estimates for Juniper Networks in a report issued on Tuesday, February 20th. Zacks Research analyst A. Chatterjee now expects that the network equipment provider will earn $0.34 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.36. The consensus estimate for Juniper Networks’ current full-year earnings is $1.41 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Juniper Networks’ FY2026 earnings at $1.64 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Juniper Networks in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Juniper Networks in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Juniper Networks in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Juniper Networks from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on shares of Juniper Networks from $31.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.58.

Juniper Networks Stock Performance

Shares of Juniper Networks stock opened at $37.16 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.12, a P/E/G ratio of 7.33 and a beta of 0.99. Juniper Networks has a 52 week low of $24.87 and a 52 week high of $38.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $34.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.01.

Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The network equipment provider reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.01). Juniper Networks had a return on equity of 11.72% and a net margin of 5.57%. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.41 billion.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Juniper Networks

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital Impact Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Juniper Networks by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC now owns 7,961 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $254,000 after buying an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. raised its stake in Juniper Networks by 51.3% in the 4th quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 973 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC raised its stake in Juniper Networks by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 22,779 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $728,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in Juniper Networks by 34.4% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,439 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hohimer Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Juniper Networks by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,576 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $371,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. 87.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Juniper Networks

In related news, SVP Robert Mobassaly sold 5,496 shares of Juniper Networks stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.35, for a total value of $199,779.60. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 30,888 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,122,778.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Anne Delsanto sold 900 shares of Juniper Networks stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.37, for a total value of $25,533.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,643 shares in the company, valued at approximately $727,491.91. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Robert Mobassaly sold 5,496 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.35, for a total transaction of $199,779.60. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 30,888 shares in the company, valued at $1,122,778.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 222,702 shares of company stock worth $8,052,549 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

Juniper Networks Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st will be given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.37%. Juniper Networks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 92.63%.

Juniper Networks Company Profile

Juniper Networks, Inc designs, develops, and sells network products and services worldwide. The company offers routing products, such as ACX series universal access routers to deploy high-bandwidth services; MX series Ethernet routers that function as a universal edge platform; PTX series packet transport routers; wide-area network SDN controllers; and session smart routers.

Featured Articles

