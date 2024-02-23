Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Lesaka Technologies, Inc.’s Q3 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:LSAK)

Lesaka Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSAK – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Litchfield Hills Research increased their Q3 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Lesaka Technologies in a note issued to investors on Monday, February 19th. Litchfield Hills Research analyst T. O’neill now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.05) per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of ($0.07). The consensus estimate for Lesaka Technologies’ current full-year earnings is ($0.25) per share. Litchfield Hills Research also issued estimates for Lesaka Technologies’ Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.06) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.24) EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at ($0.04) EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.03) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.03) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.03) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.12) EPS.

Get Lesaka Technologies alerts:

Lesaka Technologies Price Performance

LSAK stock opened at $3.59 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The company has a market capitalization of $223.97 million, a PE ratio of -8.76 and a beta of 1.05. Lesaka Technologies has a 12-month low of $3.00 and a 12-month high of $4.89. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $3.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.78.

Insider Activity at Lesaka Technologies

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, Director Ali Mazanderani bought 322,476 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $3.30 per share, with a total value of $1,064,170.80. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 322,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,064,170.80. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Company insiders own 3.03% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in Lesaka Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,550,000. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new position in Lesaka Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $63,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Lesaka Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $144,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Lesaka Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $619,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new position in Lesaka Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $5,742,000. 24.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Lesaka Technologies

(Get Free Report)

Lesaka Technologies, Inc operates as a Fintech company that utilizes its proprietary banking and payment technologies to deliver financial services solutions to merchants (B2B) and consumers (B2C) in Southern Africa. It offers cash management solutions, growth capital, card acquiring, bill payment technologies, and value-added services to formal and informal retail merchants, as well as banking, lending, and insurance solutions to consumers across Southern Africa.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Lesaka Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lesaka Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.