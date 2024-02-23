Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Nouveau Monde Graphite Inc.’s FY2024 Earnings (NYSE:NMG)

Nouveau Monde Graphite Inc. (NYSE:NMG – Free Report) – Research analysts at B. Riley boosted their FY2024 earnings estimates for Nouveau Monde Graphite in a research report issued on Tuesday, February 20th. B. Riley analyst M. Key now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.38) for the year, up from their previous estimate of ($1.04). The consensus estimate for Nouveau Monde Graphite’s current full-year earnings is ($0.67) per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Nouveau Monde Graphite’s FY2025 earnings at ($0.31) EPS.

Separately, HC Wainwright reduced their target price on Nouveau Monde Graphite from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 13th.

Shares of NMG stock opened at $2.62 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $175.83 million, a P/E ratio of -4.16 and a beta of 0.70. Nouveau Monde Graphite has a one year low of $1.85 and a one year high of $5.70. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 5.48 and a quick ratio of 5.48.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Nouveau Monde Graphite by 22.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 3,281 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Nouveau Monde Graphite by 9.5% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 47,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 4,132 shares during the period. Wolverine Trading LLC bought a new position in shares of Nouveau Monde Graphite during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Nouveau Monde Graphite during the second quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Nouveau Monde Graphite during the first quarter valued at $57,000. 6.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Nouveau Monde Graphite Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and evaluation of mineral properties in Canada. It primarily explores for graphite. The company's holds interest in the Matawinie Mine Project and the Battery Material Plant project situated in the Montreal, Quebec.

