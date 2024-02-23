Research Analysts Set Expectations for Atlassian Co.’s Q3 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:TEAM)

Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Zacks Research cut their Q3 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Atlassian in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, February 20th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now forecasts that the technology company will earn ($0.28) per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($0.23). The consensus estimate for Atlassian’s current full-year earnings is ($0.39) per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Atlassian’s Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.44) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.81) EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at ($0.15) EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.10) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.17) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.14) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($0.57) EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at ($0.03) EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $0.04 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $0.36 EPS.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Atlassian from $200.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Atlassian in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Barclays raised their price target on Atlassian from $165.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Mizuho raised their price target on Atlassian from $240.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Atlassian from $188.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $225.19.

Atlassian Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:TEAM opened at $205.43 on Thursday. Atlassian has a 52-week low of $128.02 and a 52-week high of $258.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -137.87 and a beta of 0.70. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $231.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $205.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Atlassian

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of Atlassian in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Atlassian by 151.5% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 244 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the period. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Atlassian in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Atlassian in the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Quarry LP bought a new stake in Atlassian in the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.36% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Gene Liu sold 227 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.87, for a total value of $48,321.49. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 47,066 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,018,939.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Gene Liu sold 227 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.87, for a total transaction of $48,321.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 47,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,018,939.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,241 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.68, for a total transaction of $1,497,224.88. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 189,543 shares in the company, valued at $34,436,172.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 293,036 shares of company stock worth $65,304,403. 40.48% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Atlassian

Atlassian Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. Its product portfolio includes Jira Software and Jira Work Management, a project management system that connects technical and business teams so they can better plan, organize, track and manage their work and projects; Confluence, a connected workspace that organizes knowledge across all teams to move work forward; and Trello, a collaboration and organization product that captures and adds structure to fluid and fast-forming work for teams.

See Also

