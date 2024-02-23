Research Analysts Set Expectations for SunPower Co.’s Q1 2025 Earnings (NASDAQ:SPWR)

SunPower Co. (NASDAQ:SPWR – Free Report) – Research analysts at Roth Capital issued their Q1 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of SunPower in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, February 20th. Roth Capital analyst P. Shen forecasts that the semiconductor company will post earnings per share of ($0.16) for the quarter. The consensus estimate for SunPower’s current full-year earnings is ($0.51) per share. Roth Capital also issued estimates for SunPower’s Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.17) EPS.

Get SunPower alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on SPWR. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on SunPower from $5.00 to $3.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Raymond James lowered SunPower from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on SunPower in a research note on Friday, December 15th. They set a “hold” rating and a $5.50 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “underweight” rating and issued a $4.00 target price (down previously from $6.00) on shares of SunPower in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Guggenheim lowered SunPower from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.16.

SunPower Stock Down 7.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ SPWR opened at $3.16 on Thursday. SunPower has a fifty-two week low of $2.74 and a fifty-two week high of $16.28. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $3.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.10. The firm has a market cap of $554.14 million, a PE ratio of -2.31 and a beta of 1.76.

Institutional Trading of SunPower

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in SunPower by 383.0% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 5,366 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 4,255 shares in the last quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in SunPower during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Headlands Technologies LLC raised its stake in SunPower by 697.0% during the 2nd quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 4,049 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 3,541 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in SunPower by 86.3% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,327 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 2,005 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in SunPower by 53.3% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 7,296 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 2,537 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 47.36% of the company’s stock.

SunPower Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

SunPower Corporation, a solar technology and energy services provider, offers solar, storage, and home energy solutions primarily in the United States and Canada. Its solutions include the Equinox and SunVault systems which are pre-engineered modular solutions for residential applications that combine solar module technology with integrated plug-and-play power stations, cable management systems, and mounting hardware that enable dealers and installers to complete system installations, as well as for end customers to manage their energy production.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for SunPower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SunPower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.