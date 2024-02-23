Rhumbline Advisers Acquires 22,060 Shares of Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT)

Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT – Free Report) by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 396,933 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,060 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Vertiv were worth $14,766,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in Vertiv by 30.0% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in Vertiv by 161.7% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. increased its position in Vertiv by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 14,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $542,000 after purchasing an additional 577 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC increased its position in Vertiv by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 20,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $747,000 after purchasing an additional 732 shares during the period. Finally, Garrison Asset Management LLC increased its position in Vertiv by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Garrison Asset Management LLC now owns 35,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $950,000 after purchasing an additional 764 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.37% of the company’s stock.

VRT stock opened at $62.92 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $53.74 and a 200 day moving average of $44.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.00 billion, a PE ratio of 96.80 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. Vertiv Holdings Co has a 52 week low of $11.95 and a 52 week high of $65.56.

Vertiv ( NYSE:VRT Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.88 billion. Vertiv had a net margin of 3.82% and a return on equity of 36.13%. Vertiv’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.28 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Vertiv Holdings Co will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 11th were paid a dividend of $0.025 per share. This represents a yield of 0.1%. This is a boost from Vertiv’s previous annual dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 8th. Vertiv’s payout ratio is presently 3.08%.

VRT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Vertiv from $49.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Vertiv from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Vertiv from $55.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Vertiv from $53.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Vertiv from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $50.89.

Vertiv Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and services critical digital infrastructure technologies and life cycle services for data centers, communication networks, and commercial and industrial environments in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

