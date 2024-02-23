Rhumbline Advisers Acquires 4,591 Shares of New Jersey Resources Co. (NYSE:NJR)

Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of New Jersey Resources Co. (NYSE:NJR – Free Report) by 1.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 347,681 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,591 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in New Jersey Resources were worth $14,126,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NJR. Quarry LP acquired a new position in New Jersey Resources during the second quarter worth approximately $38,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in New Jersey Resources by 68.0% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,018 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 412 shares during the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. increased its position in New Jersey Resources by 2,500.0% during the third quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 1,040 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of New Jersey Resources in the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in shares of New Jersey Resources by 71.2% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 914 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.08% of the company’s stock.

New Jersey Resources Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of NJR stock opened at $41.64 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The stock has a market cap of $4.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.63. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.54. New Jersey Resources Co. has a 1 year low of $38.92 and a 1 year high of $55.84.

New Jersey Resources Announces Dividend

New Jersey Resources ( NYSE:NJR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $467.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $812.66 million. New Jersey Resources had a net margin of 13.96% and a return on equity of 11.13%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 35.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.14 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that New Jersey Resources Co. will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 13th will be paid a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 12th. New Jersey Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 68.85%.

Insider Activity at New Jersey Resources

In related news, COO Patrick J. Migliaccio sold 3,579 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.29, for a total value of $158,513.91. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 41,886 shares in the company, valued at $1,855,130.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.75% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com raised New Jersey Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Mizuho decreased their target price on New Jersey Resources from $47.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 5th.

New Jersey Resources Profile

New Jersey Resources Corporation, an energy services holding company, distributes natural gas. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Distribution, Clean Energy Ventures, Energy Services, and Storage and Transportation. The Natural Gas Distribution segment offers regulated natural gas utility services to approximately 576,000 customers in Burlington, Middlesex, Monmouth, Morris, Ocean, and Sussex counties in New Jersey; provides capacity and storage management services; and participates in the off-system sales and capacity release markets.

