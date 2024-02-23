Rhumbline Advisers Acquires 534 Shares of Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC)

Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC – Free Report) by 0.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 141,785 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 534 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Belden were worth $13,689,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of BDC. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Belden by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,317,303 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $461,382,000 after acquiring an additional 392,689 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Belden by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,398,989 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $243,704,000 after acquiring an additional 48,838 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Belden by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,504,292 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $143,886,000 after acquiring an additional 14,137 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Belden by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,458,980 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $126,668,000 after acquiring an additional 23,151 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Belden by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,321,047 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $126,358,000 after acquiring an additional 54,072 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.16% of the company’s stock.

Get Belden alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Belden from $89.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Belden from $106.00 to $91.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com raised Belden from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Belden currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.25.

Belden Stock Performance

BDC stock opened at $82.59 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $76.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $79.90. Belden Inc. has a 1-year low of $60.54 and a 1-year high of $99.13. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market cap of $3.39 billion, a PE ratio of 14.59 and a beta of 1.02.

Belden (NYSE:BDC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The industrial products company reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.34. Belden had a return on equity of 25.11% and a net margin of 9.66%. The firm had revenue of $551.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $522.06 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.75 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Belden Inc. will post 5.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Belden Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 14th were given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.24%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 13th. Belden’s payout ratio is 3.53%.

About Belden

(Free Report)

Belden Inc provides portfolio of signal transmission solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates in two segments, Enterprise Solutions and Industrial Automation Solutions. The Enterprise Solutions segment offers copper cable and connectivity solutions, fiber cable and connectivity solutions, interconnect panels, racks and enclosures, and signal extension and matrix switching systems for use in applications, such as local area networks, data centers, access control, 5G, fiber, and home and building automation.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BDC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Belden Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Belden and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.