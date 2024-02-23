Rhumbline Advisers Acquires 90 Shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO)

Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO – Free Report) by 0.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,690 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories were worth $13,151,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Eagle Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,225 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $939,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. lifted its position in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 6.8% during the first quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 377 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its position in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 5.5% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 501 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $283,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund lifted its position in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 3.9% during the third quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 768 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $320,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its position in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 42.3% during the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 101 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.98% of the company’s stock.

Bio-Rad Laboratories Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of BIO opened at $338.61 on Friday. Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. has a 1-year low of $261.59 and a 1-year high of $509.62. The company has a 50-day moving average of $321.74 and a 200 day moving average of $333.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.76 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 5.83 and a quick ratio of 4.34.

Insider Buying and Selling at Bio-Rad Laboratories

Bio-Rad Laboratories ( NYSE:BIO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The medical research company reported $3.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.93 by $0.17. Bio-Rad Laboratories had a negative net margin of 23.86% and a positive return on equity of 3.90%. The company had revenue of $681.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $685.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.31 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. will post 11.38 EPS for the current year.

In other Bio-Rad Laboratories news, EVP Michael Crowley sold 642 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.10, for a total transaction of $195,874.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,118,004.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Dara Wright sold 1,200 shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $299.16, for a total value of $358,992.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $448,440.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Michael Crowley sold 642 shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.10, for a total transaction of $195,874.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,942 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,118,004.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 17.06% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on BIO shares. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories from $395.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories from $484.00 to $480.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Bio-Rad Laboratories has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $493.75.

Bio-Rad Laboratories Company Profile

(Free Report)

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc manufactures, and distributes life science research and clinical diagnostic products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, and Latin America. The company operates through Life Science and Clinical Diagnostics segments. The Life Science segment develops, manufactures, and markets reagents, apparatus, and laboratory instruments that are used in research techniques, biopharmaceutical production processes, and food testing regimes.

Featured Stories

