Rhumbline Advisers Boosts Holdings in Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO)

Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO – Free Report) by 2.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 656,189 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,197 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Flowers Foods were worth $14,554,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Flowers Foods by 0.8% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 40,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,004,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in shares of Flowers Foods by 0.7% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 52,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,376,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank raised its stake in shares of Flowers Foods by 12.2% during the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 3,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the period. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Flowers Foods by 5.1% during the third quarter. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,000 after purchasing an additional 474 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Flowers Foods by 1.2% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 42,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,169,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares during the period. 78.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently issued reports on FLO shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Flowers Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 10th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Flowers Foods from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Flowers Foods has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.00.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Ryals Mcmullian acquired 9,100 shares of Flowers Foods stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $21.99 per share, with a total value of $200,109.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 849,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,670,125.72. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO R Steve Kinsey acquired 1,780 shares of Flowers Foods stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $22.46 per share, with a total value of $39,978.80. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 399,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,973,219.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ryals Mcmullian acquired 9,100 shares of Flowers Foods stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $21.99 per share, with a total value of $200,109.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 849,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,670,125.72. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 11.49% of the company’s stock.

Flowers Foods Stock Performance

Flowers Foods stock opened at $23.00 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.85 billion, a PE ratio of 39.65, a P/E/G ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $22.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.79. Flowers Foods, Inc. has a 12 month low of $19.64 and a 12 month high of $29.10.

Flowers Foods (NYSE:FLO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 9th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20. Flowers Foods had a net margin of 2.42% and a return on equity of 18.15%. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.23 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Flowers Foods, Inc. will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Flowers Foods Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.00%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. Flowers Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 158.62%.

Flowers Foods Company Profile

Flowers Foods, Inc produces and markets packaged bakery food products in the United States. Its principal products include fresh breads, buns, rolls, snack cakes, and tortillas, as well as frozen breads and rolls under the Nature's Own, Dave's Killer Bread, Wonder, Canyon Bakehouse, Mrs. Freshley's, and Tastykake brand names.

