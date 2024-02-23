Rhumbline Advisers Boosts Holdings in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NYSE:HOMB)

Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NYSE:HOMB – Free Report) by 0.1% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 675,253 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 750 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) were worth $14,140,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 10.4% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 75,206 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,700,000 after acquiring an additional 7,071 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its position in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 10.4% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 55,194 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,247,000 after acquiring an additional 5,218 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 8.0% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 82,253 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,909,000 after acquiring an additional 6,127 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its position in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 1.4% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 79,974 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,807,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 2.6% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,973,531 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $89,803,000 after purchasing an additional 99,183 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.32% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO John W. Allison bought 20,000 shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) stock in a transaction on Monday, February 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $22.74 per share, for a total transaction of $454,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 5,509,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $125,296,990.68. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, Director James Pat Hickman sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.38, for a total transaction of $1,522,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 238,497 shares in the company, valued at $6,053,053.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO John W. Allison acquired 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $22.74 per share, for a total transaction of $454,800.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 5,509,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $125,296,990.68. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 7.72% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) Stock Up 0.0 %

NYSE:HOMB opened at $23.39 on Friday. Home Bancshares, Inc. has a 1-year low of $19.61 and a 1-year high of $25.80. The company has a 50-day moving average of $24.25 and a 200 day moving average of $22.73. The firm has a market cap of $4.72 billion, a PE ratio of 11.99 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NYSE:HOMB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.03. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) had a net margin of 29.21% and a return on equity of 10.91%. The company had revenue of $245.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $238.50 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Home Bancshares, Inc. will post 1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 14th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 13th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.08%. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR)’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.92%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $26.00 target price on shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) in a research note on Friday, December 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.00.

About Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR)

(Free Report)

Home Bancshares, Inc (Conway, AR) operates as the bank holding company for Centennial Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, and related financial services to businesses, real estate developers and investors, individuals, and municipalities. Its deposit products include checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Further Reading

