Rhumbline Advisers Boosts Stake in Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:FELE)

Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:FELE – Free Report) by 13.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 165,237 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,161 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Franklin Electric were worth $14,744,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of FELE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Franklin Electric by 7.3% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 107,714 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,945,000 after acquiring an additional 7,354 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of Franklin Electric by 9.6% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 4,455 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $370,000 after buying an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Franklin Electric by 5.5% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,458 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $453,000 after buying an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Franklin Electric by 7.3% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 44,785 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,718,000 after buying an additional 3,046 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Franklin Electric by 6.4% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 11,711 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $972,000 after buying an additional 705 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.96% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Franklin Electric from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Franklin Electric from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, January 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $95.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Franklin Electric

In other Franklin Electric news, CEO Gregg C. Sengstack sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.25, for a total transaction of $812,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 170,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,398,364.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 2.84% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Franklin Electric Stock Up 0.3 %

FELE opened at $98.37 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 2.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $96.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $92.59. Franklin Electric Co., Inc. has a twelve month low of $82.61 and a twelve month high of $107.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.93, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.95.

Franklin Electric (NASDAQ:FELE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The industrial products company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.02). Franklin Electric had a net margin of 9.36% and a return on equity of 16.67%. The company had revenue of $472.97 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $490.47 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.84 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Franklin Electric Co., Inc. will post 4.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Franklin Electric Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 1st were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This is a boost from Franklin Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 31st. Franklin Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.33%.

About Franklin Electric

Franklin Electric Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and distributes water and fuel pumping systems worldwide. It operates through three segments: Water Systems, Fueling Systems, and Distribution. The Water Systems segment offers submersible motors, drives, pumps, electronic controls, water treatment systems, monitoring devices, and related parts and equipment.

