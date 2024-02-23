Rhumbline Advisers Boosts Stock Holdings in HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB)

Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB – Free Report) by 33.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 242,353 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 61,070 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in HDFC Bank were worth $14,301,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in HDB. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in shares of HDFC Bank by 6.2% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 8,761 shares of the bank’s stock worth $537,000 after buying an additional 511 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in HDFC Bank by 57.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,838,182 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $296,725,000 after purchasing an additional 1,757,638 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its holdings in HDFC Bank by 6.1% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 7,350 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $451,000 after purchasing an additional 421 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in HDFC Bank by 19.5% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 17,819 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,093,000 after purchasing an additional 2,903 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its holdings in HDFC Bank by 6.5% in the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 38,877 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,384,000 after purchasing an additional 2,387 shares in the last quarter. 17.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get HDFC Bank alerts:

HDFC Bank Stock Performance

Shares of HDB opened at $54.39 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $59.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. The company has a market capitalization of $101.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.89. HDFC Bank Limited has a 52-week low of $52.16 and a 52-week high of $71.39.

HDFC Bank Company Profile

HDFC Bank ( NYSE:HDB Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 16th. The bank reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $8.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.67 billion. HDFC Bank had a return on equity of 15.98% and a net margin of 17.34%. Research analysts predict that HDFC Bank Limited will post 2.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

(Free Report)

HDFC Bank Limited provides banking and financial services to individuals and businesses in India, Bahrain, Hong Kong, and Dubai. The company operates in three segments: Wholesale Banking, Retail Banking, and Treasury Services. It accepts savings, salary, current, rural, public provident fund, pension, and demat accounts; fixed and recurring deposits; and safe deposit lockers, as well as offshore accounts and deposits, and overdrafts against fixed deposits.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HDB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for HDFC Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HDFC Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.