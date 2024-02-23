Rhumbline Advisers Buys 9,457 Shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO)

Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO – Free Report) by 2.4% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 397,515 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,457 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. were worth $13,333,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Heartland Consultants Inc. boosted its stake in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 16.8% during the 3rd quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 9,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,000 after purchasing an additional 1,413 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 54.2% during the third quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 78,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,636,000 after acquiring an additional 27,641 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 6.7% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 23,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $800,000 after acquiring an additional 1,491 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 4.3% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 13,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $463,000 after purchasing an additional 573 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,727,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,937,000 after purchasing an additional 107,214 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.48% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on PECO shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from $39.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $41.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from $35.00 to $32.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.86.

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. Trading Down 0.6 %

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. stock opened at $34.58 on Friday. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. has a 1-year low of $27.85 and a 1-year high of $37.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.56. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.95.

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. Company Profile

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc (PECO) is one of the nation's largest owners and operators of omni-channel grocery-anchored shopping centers. Founded in 1991, PECO has generated strong results through its vertically-integrated operating platform and national footprint of well-occupied shopping centers.

