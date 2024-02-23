Rhumbline Advisers Buys 9,457 Shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO)

Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO – Free Report) by 2.4% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 397,515 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,457 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. were worth $13,333,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Heartland Consultants Inc. boosted its stake in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 16.8% during the 3rd quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 9,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,000 after purchasing an additional 1,413 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 54.2% during the third quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 78,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,636,000 after acquiring an additional 27,641 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 6.7% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 23,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $800,000 after acquiring an additional 1,491 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 4.3% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 13,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $463,000 after purchasing an additional 573 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,727,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,937,000 after purchasing an additional 107,214 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.48% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on PECO shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from $39.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $41.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from $35.00 to $32.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.86.
Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. Trading Down 0.6 %
Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. stock opened at $34.58 on Friday. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. has a 1-year low of $27.85 and a 1-year high of $37.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.56. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.95.
Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. Company Profile
Phillips Edison & Company, Inc (PECO) is one of the nation's largest owners and operators of omni-channel grocery-anchored shopping centers. Founded in 1991, PECO has generated strong results through its vertically-integrated operating platform and national footprint of well-occupied shopping centers.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Phillips Edison & Company, Inc.
- Market Cap Calculator: How to Calculate Market Cap
- Keurig-Dr Pepper stock: Time to take another sip?
- Transportation Stocks Investing
- The Trade Desk: 3 reasons to buy before a new all-time high
- Are Penny Stocks a Good Fit for Your Portfolio?
- Roku stock and the mother of all entry opportunities
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PECO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Phillips Edison & Company Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phillips Edison & Company Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.