Rhumbline Advisers Cuts Holdings in UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI)

Rhumbline Advisers cut its position in UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 640,436 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 12,565 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in UGI were worth $14,730,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Allstate Corp lifted its stake in UGI by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 16,470 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $597,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management raised its position in shares of UGI by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 82,676 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,995,000 after buying an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. raised its position in shares of UGI by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 6,444 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $249,000 after buying an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in shares of UGI by 35.3% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 391 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of UGI by 165.4% during the 4th quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 690 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. 81.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get UGI alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently weighed in on UGI. StockNews.com upgraded shares of UGI from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 23rd. TheStreet raised shares of UGI from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of UGI from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 18th.

UGI Stock Performance

UGI stock opened at $24.33 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. UGI Co. has a 52 week low of $20.19 and a 52 week high of $38.47. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $23.77 and its 200 day moving average is $23.02.

UGI Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. UGI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -68.18%.

About UGI

(Free Report)

UGI Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, distributes, stores, transports, and markets energy products and related services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: AmeriGas Propane, UGI International, Midstream & Marketing, and UGI Utilities. It distributes propane to approximately 1.3 million residential, commercial/industrial, motor fuel, agricultural, and wholesale customers through 1,400 propane distribution locations.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UGI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for UGI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UGI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.